Noida administration seals offices of two builders

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Friday sealed the offices of two builders following lack of response to recovery letters issued by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA).

Officials arrived at the offices of Supertech in Sector 96 and GSS Buildcon Private Ltd in Sector 1, Greater Noida West to carry out the sealing procedures. Locks with government seals were placed on the doors to prevent the entry of employees.

A total of 285 letters of recovery were issued against Supertech for Rs 123 crore. Action was taken against the builder under the Revenue Code, 2006 following which 69 villas worth Rs 71 crore were seized. An auction was also held for the same but could not be concluded as no one turned up, officials said. Other immovable properties of the builder are also under the scanner, the administration revealed.

Nine recovery letters were issued against GSS Buildcon for a sum of Rs 6.5 crore. The administration attached 12 properties of the builder worth Rs 5 crore. As in the case of Supertech, the flats were auctioned without success.

Supertech is currently in the process of finalising a large-scale demolition plan for its twin towers at Emerald Court in Noida. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered the demolition of the towers citing violation of building norms.