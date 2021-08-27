Noida administration issues alert on viral fever

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday issued an alert on the possible spread of the viral fever. The health department instructed ASHA and other health workers to take note of people suffering from viral fever in their area and inform higher medical authorities for timely treatment.

According to officials, the warning was issued after six people died due to viral fever in Mathura. Several other parts of Western UP have also reported cases of the fever and some instances have led to casualties.

“Teams from the administration will visit areas that report fever cases to ensure measures are taken to check the spread. Patients with symptoms will be treated free of cost at government hospitals,” said officials. Affected people will have to undergo tests at the local health centre for better diagnosis, said the health department.

Residents were also asked to maintain cleanliness in the area since vector-borne diseases are likely to spread during this season.