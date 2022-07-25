Uttar Pradesh: Noida administration gears up for Kanwar Yatra; district divided into zones, liquor shops shut

The district authorities in Noida have issued advisories and instructions to provide smooth passage to devotees during the ongoing Kanwar pilgrimage, said officials. GautamBuddha Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY along with other administrative and police officers visited the Chilla border, which is a popular route among pilgrims, between Delhi and Noida Sunday and inspected the route on foot for nearly five kilometres.

The DM directed all administrative, police and other departmental officers to assist pilgrims and ensure a hassle-free journey for the devotees.

Suhas further asked “all officials concerned present at the spot to ensure that they discharge their duties in a sensitive manner, so that necessary facilities can be availed by all Kanwar Yatris.”

The DM said, “All officers concerned of the Food Security Department would ensure that food items are provided as per the standards in the camps being run in their respective areas.”

In another set of instructions issued Sunday, the administration has ordered the shutdown of liquor shops on Kanwar pilgrimage routes in the district on Monday and Tuesday. The areas in which liquor shops will remain closed are Noida Phase 1, Noida Phase 2, Bisrakh, Jewar, Dadri, Dankaur, Kasna and Rabupura, said officials.

The Noida administration has also set up a control room in the collectorate office, Surajpur with a helpline number (01202560044) for the convenience of pilgrims.

“The said control room will be functional 24X7 from 24.07.2022 to 26.07.2022, until the jalabhishek is over,” the DM said. The control room will be supervised by deputy collector Komal Pawar, he added.

The district has been divided into three zones and Kanwar pilgrimage in each zone will be monitored by designated police and administrative officials, the district administration said.

According to a notification published by the administration, the monitoring team for the first zone includes additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh, additional district magistrate (administration) Dr Nitin Madan and in-charge municipal magistrate Dharmendra Singh. The second team comprises additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida), additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Vandita Srivastava and deputy collector Umesh Nigam. The third team consists of additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey, additional district magistrate (land possession) Balram Singh and deputy collector Ankit Verma.