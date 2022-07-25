scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: Noida administration gears up for Kanwar Yatra; district divided into zones, liquor shops shut

The Noida administration has also set up a control room in the collectorate office, Surajpur with a helpline number (01202560044) for the convenience of pilgrims.

Written by Malavika Prasad | Noida |
July 25, 2022 3:23:47 pm
kanwar yatra, indian expressGurugram: Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) pull a chariot during their pilgrimage in the holy month of 'Shravan', at Delhi-Gurugram expressway in Gurugram. (Photo source: PTI Photo)

The district authorities in Noida have issued advisories and instructions to provide smooth passage to devotees during the ongoing Kanwar pilgrimage, said officials. GautamBuddha Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY along with other administrative and police officers visited the Chilla border, which is a popular route among pilgrims, between Delhi and Noida Sunday and inspected the route on foot for nearly five kilometres.

The DM directed all administrative, police and other departmental officers to assist pilgrims and ensure a hassle-free journey for the devotees.

Suhas further asked “all officials concerned present at the spot to ensure that they discharge their duties in a sensitive manner, so that necessary facilities can be availed by all Kanwar Yatris.”

The DM said, “All officers concerned of the Food Security Department would ensure that food items are provided as per the standards in the camps being run in their respective areas.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Bank nationalisation: Blunder or masterstroke?
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...Premium
India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: ...
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...Premium
Hit by Covid, small & micro units wait for Rs 8.7 lakh crore in pend...
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
Chhattisgarh: Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudge

In another set of instructions issued Sunday, the administration has ordered the shutdown of liquor shops on Kanwar pilgrimage routes in the district on Monday and Tuesday. The areas in which liquor shops will remain closed are Noida Phase 1, Noida Phase 2, Bisrakh, Jewar, Dadri, Dankaur, Kasna and Rabupura, said officials.

The Noida administration has also set up a control room in the collectorate office, Surajpur with a helpline number (01202560044) for the convenience of pilgrims.

“The said control room will be functional 24X7 from 24.07.2022 to 26.07.2022, until the jalabhishek is over,” the DM said. The control room will be supervised by deputy collector Komal Pawar, he added.

The district has been divided into three zones and Kanwar pilgrimage in each zone will be monitored by designated police and administrative officials, the district administration said.

More from Delhi

According to a notification published by the administration, the monitoring team for the first zone includes additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh, additional district magistrate (administration) Dr Nitin Madan and in-charge municipal magistrate Dharmendra Singh. The second team comprises additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida), additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Vandita Srivastava and deputy collector Umesh Nigam. The third team consists of additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey, additional district magistrate (land possession) Balram Singh and deputy collector Ankit Verma.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Explained

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

Bijnor police arrest two men ‘trying to incite communal conspiracy’
Uttar Pradesh

Bijnor police arrest two men ‘trying to incite communal conspiracy’

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
Why have Zomato's shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
Explained

Why have Zomato's shares fallen to their lowest ever price?

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed
Watch video

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Premium
Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence
Darlings trailer

Alia Bhatt-Shefali Shah fight back against domestic violence

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement