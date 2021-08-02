Noida admin issues directives to check sale of illicit liquor

Several checks and inspections of liquor shops have taken place in the district in the aftermath of the Aligarh hooch tragedy.

The Noida administration has issued directives to check the illegal sale and hiking prices of alcohol. A meeting was held between excise officials, police, administration, and measures were discussed to curb unauthorised sale of liquor.

As per officials, a liquor shop owner will be fined Rs 75,000 if it is found that alcohol is being sold for rates higher than the given prices. In further inquiry, the fine cost may go up to one lakh while the license might be cancelled in case the shop is probed for the third time. It is a must for wine shops to following government protocol in selling liquor, said officials.

The administration also stated that it is compulsory for shops to have CCTV cameras to keep track of movement. The shops also have to display the numbers of officials from excise and other departments. The wine shop owners have been asked to discourage eateries on the premises in order to prevent crowding.

Several checks and inspections of liquor shops have taken place in the district in the aftermath of the Aligarh hooch tragedy. At least 35 persons died in various Aligarh villages in May after illicit liquor was sold in bulk at local wine shops.