Noida admin directs authority to check flooding of its offices

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has directed the Greater Noida Authority to take necessary measures to prevent flooding of its offices. A meeting was held between administrative officials and staff of Greater Noida Industrial Authority (GNIDA) regarding the flooding of Surajpur DM Collectorate and nearby areas.

A concern was raised by the administration that there needs to be a robust arrangement of water drainage in Surajpur area. During the discussion it was stressed that the Surajpur DM office should not be flooded and that the flow from the villages should be drained separately.

The administration also demanded for a strong pump system to drain out water from the collectorate premises once it gets waterlogged.

It was suggested that a broader drain should be built on the road opposite to the DM office. The authority has been asked to ensure that the water from Surajpur village’s drain should not enter the collectorate’s drain since that causes flooding.

Locals in the area have been witnessing traffic snarls due to waterlogging in Surajpur area. A survey of waterlogged areas was also carried out by authority officials.