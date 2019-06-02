Noida: Accused of theft, two men tied to a pole and beaten up; four arrested

Noida Police arrested four people for allegedly beating up two men, after tying them to a pole, on the suspicion of theft. The incident came to light when a video of the accused beating up the two men went viral on social media a day ago.

Police said the accused— Mohd Saleem (60), Ajay (36), Jibrail (25) and Akhil Biswas alias Govind (28)— were arrested late on Friday. “The accused were arrested after a case was registered against unidentified persons at Sector 20 police station. They were identified on the basis of their appearance in the videos. The arrests were made from a local auto stand, after police scanned the area. Further investigation is pending,” said Dr Kaustubh, Circle Officer (Noida 1st).

According to police, the accused suspected the two men had stolen batteries from an auto. The two victims were confronted by a crowd and beaten up by the accused, as another person standing close to them recorded the incident and uploaded it on social media.

The victims were treated for injuries. Police said the accused have been sent to judicial custody.