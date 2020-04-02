Noida: 9 ‘linked’ to firm test positive

Food packets being distributed to construction workers in Noida’s Sector 75.

Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar in the last 24 hours. While three cases came to light on Tuesday evening, six more samples came back positive Wednesday. Officials suspect the new cases are linked to the Noida fire safety firm which was sealed Tuesday.

Till Wednesday evening, Noida had the maximum number of cases in the district at 48.

“There has been an increase of nine cases, as per the latest reports. We are in the process of examining the trail of infection and we suspect that the cases are also linked with the (Noida fire safety) firm, whose 16 employees tested positive. In the last few days, the relatives of those employees have also been infected. Six people have also recovered and been discharged. The district department is taking every measure,” said Dr Anurag Bhargava, CMO Gautam Budh Nagar.

