Noida: 7-year-old feared dead after falling into canal

A seven-year-old fell into a canal in Noida’s Sector 39 Monday evening. With the boy yet to be found till late night, police said the chances of survival seem slim. According to police, Saurabh was playing with his friends when he fell into the flowing canal in Salarpur.

“We received information from residents that a child had fallen into the canal. The National Disaster Response Force team from Ghaziabad was informed and it rushed to the spot,” said Prashant Kapil, SHO, Sector 39 police station. According to NDRF officials, rescue operations began at 6.40 pm. A team of nine rescue workers, including deep sea divers, were part of the operation. Until 10.30 pm, the boy had not been located.

“The particular canal has strong flow, due to which the operation has been hindered. The divers have been there for a while, but the boy has not been located. Since the operation began in the evening, lack of light has also caused problems,” said an NDRF official. NDRF officials said a fresh operation will be carried out in the morning.

According to police, Saurabh is the son of a labourer who lives in a nearby colony. While a large crowd had gathered, there were no law and order problems, police said.