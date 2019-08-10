Noida: 66-year-old man offered a lift, beaten up and looted on Expressway

Offered a lift to his village in Jewar by three men in a car, a 66-year-old man was allegedly assaulted, robbed of Rs 18,000 and thrown out of the vehicle on the Noida Expressway Friday.

“An FIR has been filed under IPC Section 392 (punishment for robbery) against the three accused at Knowledge Park police station. As per initial information, they offered Brij Mohan Singh a lift near Expo Mart in Greater Noida and told him they were going to Jewar and he could come along. No arrest has been made so far and a probe is underway,” said Tanu Upadhyay, Circle Officer (Greater Noida 1st).

According to Singh’s son, who filed the complaint, his father initially hailed an auto and then got into a tempo traveller bus which dropped him near Jagat Farms near Surajpur. The driver told him he could hail a bus from Pari Chowk to Jewar.

“As he was walking, a white hatchback with a UP plate stopped beside him and three people in the car offered him a lift,” said Singh’s son Gaurav Atri.

As per the complaint, the accused started driving towards Noida Expressway. One of them suggested a route through an underpass. They then stopped the car, allegedly punched Singh in the face and stomach and robbed his money before pushing him out, alleged Atri.

Singh managed to note down the licence plate number and police are tracking down the car.