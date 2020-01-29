Noida: 52-year-old man dead after inhaling toxic gas inside company washroom

According to police, the man, Satish Kumar, worked as a maintenance staff in Sector 62’s R Systems Company. (Representational Image) According to police, the man, Satish Kumar, worked as a maintenance staff in Sector 62’s R Systems Company. (Representational Image)

A 52-year-old staffer died allegedly after inhaling toxic fumes inside a private company’s washroom in Noida Monday evening. According to police, the man, Satish Kumar, worked as a maintenance staff in Sector 62’s R Systems Company. Police said the urinal was being declogged using a chemical when the incident took place.

Police said two men were injured trying to rescue Satish and were admitted to Fortis Hospital. They were discharged the same day.

“We have received a complaint from the victim’s family and a case has been filed against the company officials. The family has alleged that the man died due to leakage of sewage gas. We are questioning the office staff and trying to ascertain the sequence of events leading to his death. Two others who also inhaled the gas while saving the victim received minor injuries. Satish died during treatment,” said Shawez Khan, SHO, Sector 58.

According to company officials, the cafeteria washroom on the third floor clogged on Monday afternoon, following which cleaning staff was assigned to fix the issue.

As per officials, the staff allegedly poured several pouches of a chemical used as a cleanser in the urinal and put up a “work in progress” sign.

“Satish entered the washroom when the chemical was unclogging the pipeline and toxic fumes were being emitted. Satish inhaled the gases and fainted. When he did not come out for some time, other staff members went to check on him. They, too, became dizzy. They were later rescued by other people,” said a company official.

Satish had been working for a food contracting company for the past 12 years and R Systems, an IT solutions company, was one of their clients.

“We don’t understand the point of using chemicals inside a closed space. It seems there was negligence on someone’s part. There needs to be an investigation which will provide clarity on what happened,” said Sachin, Satish’s son.

