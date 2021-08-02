Noida targets 50,000 vaccinations daily during special drive starting Tuesday

Noida administration will be conducting a mega Covid-19 vaccination drive from Tuesday. The health department will be targeting approximately 50,000 vaccinations on a daily basis over the period of the drive. According to officials, the cluster-based drive that was to begin in July had been halted due to erratic supply of vaccines.

“On Tuesday, we will be conducting a pilot programme of the mega cluster-based drive. It will be a testing ground for us to see the management system and make changes, if required. There will be 250 vaccines per session. People must not worry if they do not get it in one session since we will be holding camps for several days. People in the age group of 18+ can walk-in at the centres for their shot,” said Dr Neeraj Tyagi, District Immunisation Officer.

As per officials, 155 centres have been identified across the district which will be administering the doses. Also, there are 61 private and public health facilities that are already providing vaccination in addition to the identified centres.

The health officials also said that walk-in vaccination for first doses are also set to resume in the coming days. The beneficiaries can have the option of registering on the portal or visiting the government centres set up, as part of the drive. With a supply of 9000 vaccines per day earlier, the health department had halted walk-in vaccinations for first shot.

Till Sunday, Gautam Buddh Nagar administered 16.3 lakh vaccine doses with more than 13.12 lakh first shots. Out of the total, 14.33 lakh shots were Covishield while only 1.69 lakh Covaxin shots were administered in Noida. Nearly 9 lakh beneficiaries were in the age group of 18-44 while 3.9 lakh belonged to the 45+ age group.