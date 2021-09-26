Noida: 5 arrested for running racket promising jobs in MNCs

Noida Police Friday arrested five people over running a job racket offering positions in multinational companies.

The accused have been identified as Vishal, Vijay Singh, Sajid Khan, Akshay and Mohit Sharma and were arrested from a building in Sector 3 from where they were running the racket, the police said.

According to Sector 20 police officials, the accused had purchased data related to registered mobile phone users from a website called shine. The accused would prepare lucrative fake job offers in MNCs across India and abroad which would be sent to those who had signed up on the job search portal. The accused had divided the list of numbers and data among them to approach maximum persons.

The accused would take Rs 1,900 for registration from the users and another Rs 4,500 for preparing the documents. The money would then be transferred to the bank accounts belonging to the accused. Once the money came in, they used to go untraceable.

Most of the accused hail from Ghaziabad but had been running the operations from Noida. The police have recovered 13 computers, 17 sim cards, 2 laptops and 17 walkie-talkies, along with a POS machine, from them.

Two more people who are also involved in the scam are currently absconding, the police informed.