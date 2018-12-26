Noida: 45-year-old dead as car bursts into flames

A 45-year-old engineer died after his car burst into flames in Greater Noida’s Kasna on Tuesday morning. The incident took place around 5.30 am, when the victim, Pavan, was driving from work to his residence in Cassia Estate.

“We received information that a burning car was found near DPS society. A fire tender was rushed to the spot to douse the flames and discovered Pavan’s body in the vehicle. It appears that he did not have time to escape… Pavan worked as an engineer in a private company and was returning home after a night shift. The body will be handed over to his family after a post-mortem,” said Nishank Sharma, Circle Officer (Greater Noida 1).

According to police, the body was charred. Pavan’s family was informed after their contact details were obtained from the vehicle’s registration certificate.

Pavan hailed from Amba in Himachal Pradesh and was working as a techie with Bridge Global Company. He lived with his wife Renu, who works as a teacher at a private school, and a son and daughter.

According to Station House Officer (Kasna) Rampal Singh, “The Forensic Science Laboratory examined the remains of the car to ascertain the cause of the fire. Prima facie it appears it could have been either a faulty wire system or a damaged air conditioner. We have, so far, ruled out any foul play; it appears to be an accident.”