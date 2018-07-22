Noida: 4-yr-old dead in basement construction mishap

Police said the incident took place around 12-1 pm, when four workers were constructing the basement of a new building. (Representational) Police said the incident took place around 12-1 pm, when four workers were constructing the basement of a new building. (Representational)

A four-year-old was killed and three construction workers injured after a wall collapsed in Noida’s Sector 63 on Friday afternoon. An FIR has been filed against the builder and the contractor in the case.

Police said the incident took place around 12-1 pm, when four workers were constructing the basement of a new building, and one of the walls came crashing. The victim was the child of one of the construction workers.

Police said that one of the workers, who has sustained serious injuries, has been admitted to AIIMS, while the other two injured men have been admitted to a local hospital in Chhajarsi.

SHO of Phase 3 police station, Amit Kumar Singh, said, “The workers are from Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh and were brought here by a contractor based in Ghazipur in Delhi. They had started working on the project three-four days ago. Earlier, a different contractor was handling this construction project…”

Singh said charges are being filed against the builder and the contractor for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. “…Prima facie it appears that the walls of the basement were too high, suggesting a fault in the structure,” Singh added.

