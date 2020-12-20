Noida: 4, including South Korean, held for ‘conversion bid’

An FIR has been filed under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020 at Surajpur police station.

Four persons, including three women, have been arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police for allegedly trying to convert people to Christianity. Police identified the accused as Seema, Sandhya, Umesh and South Korean national Anmol, and said this is the first such case in the district filed under the newly promulgated anti-conversion law.

“We received a complaint from a housewife in Malakpur village that a group was asking people to convert to Christianity. It was further alleged that they were offering money to lure people. Three of the accused hail from UP while one is a foreign national. People started to suspect their activities and an FIR was filed. The accused are currently in police custody and will be sent to judicial custody once presented before the court,” said Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, SHO, Surajpur.

Police said Seema, Sandhya and Umesh hail from Prayagraj and had shifted to the area a few months ago. Anmol (55) hails from Dobong-gu in South Korea’s Seoul and is currently residing in Greater Noida. She lives alone while her family is in South Korea, police said.

As per the complaint, the four people would allegedly urge families in Malakpur to preach Christianity, including by offering money and ration.

Police say they are not members of any registered society and had set up a small place of worship in Malakpur village itself.

An FIR has been filed under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance 2020 at Surajpur police station. Police said the maximum sentence under the law is five years in prison.

Police are probing how the four knew each other, as well as their bank details and other possessions. Police said the three from UP had recently converted to Christianity.

