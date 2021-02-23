Noida: 4 held for stealing credit, debit cards from ATM goers

Four persons were arrested for alleged theft of credit and debit cards by swapping them from unsuspecting customers at ATMs in Noida. Police said they have recovered 70 cards and mobile phones from the accused, identified as Ranjit Sahwney, Jitendra Sahwney, Prakash Chauhan and Arun Singh.

According to police, two of the accused — Ranjit and Prakash — would allegedly buy expensive goods for their girlfriends with the cards. Police said the accused, all of who hail from Ghaziabad, would travel in an autorickshaw and target customers at ATMs.

“We received a complaint at Sector 24 police station that few accused gave the complainant a fake debit card at an ATM. It was found during investigation that one of the accused used the money from the card and bought an expensive phone for a girlfriend. Further probe revealed that the accused worked in a group and used the same modus operandi on unsuspecting customers. We have recovered 70 such cards and mobile phones. Further investigation is pending,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Gautam Buddh Nagar) Rajesh S.

According to police, the accused learned to dupe people at ATMs on YouTube.

Among the clues which led police to the accused was a selfie clicked by one of them with his girlfriend at a shop, police said.