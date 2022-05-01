Noida: 4 arrested for running over man in suspected road rage, say police

The Noida police have arrested four men for allegedly running over a man on the Mahamaya flyover in a suspected road-rage incident Sunday morning. The police said that the victim is severely injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A video of the incident shows the four accused arguing with a group of men on the road. After some time, they get inside their white SUV and speed away, it shows. On their way, they hit one of the men from the other group. He was flung into the air and mowed down, as per the video. The police said that the accused driver has been identified as Naveen Avana.

Ankita Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (Noida) said: “We have received information about the incident at 1.30 am. Two groups got into a fight. Later, one of them ran over the other. The victim is severely injured. Based on enquiry, we found that their cars brushed against each other on the road. The two groups got into a heated argument and started pushing and hitting each other. One of the parties was rashly driving and speeding.”

The victim, identified as Divakar Motwani, was rushed to the hospital by his friends. He’s in the ICU.”

“We saw the video of the incident going viral and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder attempt,” said the ACP.