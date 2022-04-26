Noida: 30-yr-old dies in fight over bill at Gardens Galleria mall

A 30-year-old man died after getting involved in a brawl at a pub in Noida’s Gardens Galleria mall on Monday night.

According to the police, Brajesh was attending an office party at the pub. At around 11 pm, an argument broke out between the customers and the restaurant staff over bill payment. The argument escalated and the restaurant called upon bouncers to intervene. In the physical fight that ensued, Brajesh received fatal injuries on his head. Though he was taken to a nearby hospital, he could not be saved.

Brajesh hailed from Chhapra in Bihar and was working in Noida.

“We received information that there was a fight between customers and staff regarding money at a Gardens Galleria restaurant. We have identified some of the accused and are obtaining CCTV footage. A case has been filed and further investigation is pending,” said Ranvijay Singh, ADCP Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The Noida police have identified eight persons and some of the staff members have been taken into custody. The police are scanning CCTV footage to ascertain the role of more accused.