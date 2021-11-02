Noida: 3 ex-Armymen among 10 held for exam fraud

The Noida Police arrested 10 persons, including three former army personnel, for allegedly carrying out large-scale fraud in government exams. Police said the gang illegally provided question papers and placed imposter candidates in various examinations across states. Police also recovered 28 admit cards of different exams from the accused.

The accused have been identified as retired Armymen Sunil, Lakhan Singh, and Satnam Singh along with Jeetendra Yadav, Mahipal Yadav, Vikas Sharma, Virendra Yadav, Layak, Umesh Kumar and Abhinav Kumar. Most of the accused hail from Haryana, police said.

According to police, the accused had sent a different person in place of the actual candidate for the Haryana Constable examination on Monday.

“We received inputs that an exam-solver gang was attempting to cheat in a government examination due to be held on Monday. Arrests were made by Sector 58 police, and it was found during questioning that the gang has been operating for 2.5 years and has carried out such fraud in multiple examinations. They provide question papers and can also make someone else sit in the exam, as per demand. We are ascertaining the scale of their operations,” said Ranvijay Singh, ADCP, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to police, the modus operandi involved the accused being divided into groups – some were involved in obtaining the question paper while others would sell those papers to prospects. Some accused were also involved in mediating between the two groups, police said.

Police, so far, have evidence of the accused attempting to rig examinations in Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and West Bengal.

During questioning, the accused told police that they charged Rs 35 lakh for the SSC non-technical services exam; Rs 30 lakh for the Rajasthan Electricity Board exam; Rs 30 lakh for National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test; Rs 25 lakh for Coast Guard direct recruitment; and Rs 40 lakh for the Haryana Staff Commission exams. They would offer a fake candidate or the question paper itself at a certain rate.

The accused were also experts in forging documents to make fake candidates appear for examinations, police said.

Police are now obtaining information of those who managed to land jobs after being assisted by the accused.