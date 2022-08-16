scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Noida: 250-300 kg of explosives being placed in Supertech twin towers every day

The ‘charging’ of the two Supertech towers in Noida, slated for demolition on August 28, is on track to be completed by August 25.

Written by Abhinaya Harigovind | New Delhi |
August 16, 2022 7:11:03 pm
delhi news live supertech demolitionThe towers are to be fitted with a total of around 3,700 kg of explosives on select floors, and around 100 workers are at the site, with the charging lasting from around 7 am to 6.30 pm.(Express file photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The ‘charging’ of the two Supertech towers in Noida, slated for demolition on August 28, is on track to be completed by August 25, according to the team executing the demolition.

‘Charging’ involves loading explosives into the buildings. Of the two towers, the charging of Ceyane, the smaller building standing at a height of around 97 metres, is around 80% complete, said Mayur Mehta, project manager, Edifice Engineering, which is carrying out the demolition in collaboration with Jet Demolition, a South Africa-based company. The charging of Apex, the second tower with a height of around 103 metres, is around 15% complete, he said.

“As per our schedule, charging is to be completed on or before August 25. We are on track to complete it by then,” Mehta said. Plastic explosives are being placed in the building at the rate of around 250 to 300 kg per day. The towers are to be fitted with a total of around 3,700 kg of explosives on select floors, and around 100 workers are at the site, with the charging lasting from around 7 am to 6.30 pm.

In addition to the charging, covering of the adjacent buildings from top to bottom is underway – four buildings of ATS Greens Village and four buildings of Emerald Court are being covered with geotextile fabric to protect them from dust and debris.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...Premium
Explained: All about F-INSAS, Nipun mines, LCA — the new systems ha...
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
More from Delhi

Apart from the charging itself, preparation of the towers – breaking up internal and external walls, drilling holes into the columns for the explosives, and wrapping the columns with geotextile and chain link fencing – was complete by July 25, Mehta said. “We got permission on August 12 (for charging), and we started charging on August 13,” he added.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 07:11:03 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

4

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: IMD issues yellow alert in Mumbai for heavy rainfall

5

Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic

Featured Stories

Anshul Avijit writes: My grandfather drank from the 'savarna' pitcher. It...
Anshul Avijit writes: My grandfather drank from the 'savarna' pitcher. It...
In the death of a Dalit student, betrayal of the vision of freedom
In the death of a Dalit student, betrayal of the vision of freedom
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 Gujarat ...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Explained: How Haryana plans to tackle stubble burning with its 2G ethano...
Jakhars of Abohar: In Warring's crosshairs, Congress MLA and Sunil Jakhar...
Jakhars of Abohar: In Warring's crosshairs, Congress MLA and Sunil Jakhar...
HashtagPolitics: Arvind Kejriwal turns 54; PM Modi, leaders extend wishes
HashtagPolitics: Arvind Kejriwal turns 54; PM Modi, leaders extend wishes
Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?
Explained

Who is Bilkis Bano, who was gangraped during the 2002 riots?

Minister’s audio clip row: Everything all right in govt, says Bommai

Minister’s audio clip row: Everything all right in govt, says Bommai

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

Army jawan's remains found 38 years later: The mission that killed him, explained

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

‘All Tyagis aren't bad... I trust Modiji, Yogiji,’ says Noida woman abused by Shrikant Tyagi

Living with Type 1 diabetes and insulin shots, she is now a marathon runner

Living with Type 1 diabetes and insulin shots, she is now a marathon runner

11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still
ExplainSpeaking

11 charts to understand how far India has come and how far it needs to go still

Premium
BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed on in India

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement