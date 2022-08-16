Noida: 250-300 kg of explosives being placed in Supertech twin towers every day

The ‘charging’ of the two Supertech towers in Noida, slated for demolition on August 28, is on track to be completed by August 25, according to the team executing the demolition.

‘Charging’ involves loading explosives into the buildings. Of the two towers, the charging of Ceyane, the smaller building standing at a height of around 97 metres, is around 80% complete, said Mayur Mehta, project manager, Edifice Engineering, which is carrying out the demolition in collaboration with Jet Demolition, a South Africa-based company. The charging of Apex, the second tower with a height of around 103 metres, is around 15% complete, he said.

“As per our schedule, charging is to be completed on or before August 25. We are on track to complete it by then,” Mehta said. Plastic explosives are being placed in the building at the rate of around 250 to 300 kg per day. The towers are to be fitted with a total of around 3,700 kg of explosives on select floors, and around 100 workers are at the site, with the charging lasting from around 7 am to 6.30 pm.

In addition to the charging, covering of the adjacent buildings from top to bottom is underway – four buildings of ATS Greens Village and four buildings of Emerald Court are being covered with geotextile fabric to protect them from dust and debris.

Apart from the charging itself, preparation of the towers – breaking up internal and external walls, drilling holes into the columns for the explosives, and wrapping the columns with geotextile and chain link fencing – was complete by July 25, Mehta said. “We got permission on August 12 (for charging), and we started charging on August 13,” he added.