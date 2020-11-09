Noida: 22-year-old man dies while taking selfie with gun

A 22-year-old man died while clicking a selfie with a gun, which went off, in Greater Noida Saturday. (Representational Image)

A 22-year-old man died while clicking a selfie with a gun, which went off, in Greater Noida Saturday. Police said the victim, Saurabh, was driving to a friend’s place with another friend, Nakul, when the incident took place.

Police said no complaint has been received by Bisrakh police yet. “Officers at Bisrakh police station were informed that a man was injured while taking a selfie with a loaded gun, which accidentally went off, near Ace City Town. He died during treatment. It appears to be an accidental death,” said Ankur Agarwal, ADCP, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police said the two were heading to visit another friend — the three were to go for a wedding — in a Brezza car belonging to Saurabh’s relative. Saurabh and Nakul left the former’s house in Achera village at 3 pm. At one point, Saurabh pulled out a gun belonging to his father and began taking pictures with it. However, he allegedly did not realise the gun was loaded and the safety valve was open. The gun went off and he was injured near his chest, police said. Saurabh died during treatment at Sharda Hospital.

Nakul was initially taken for questioning and was later released, said police. Police ruled out foul play, but said the gun did not have a licence. Police said Saurabh’s father runs a property business in Greater Noida, and they will investigate how Saurabh came to possess the gun.

