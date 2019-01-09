Noida: 2 working with phone firm held for ‘obscene texts to colleague’

Two men working at a Noida-based Chinese mobile phone company were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly passing obscene comments at a woman employee.

Police claimed the woman had registered an FIR against the two men at the area’s designated police station a month ago.

“An FIR was registered under IPC sections 504 (insult to invoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 67 (punishment for passing obscene comments) of the Information Technology Act. The accused, Suraj and Kishan, were arrested from the company’s gate in the afternoon. The complainant alleged that the two would pass offensive comments in the office premises, and often bully her. One of the accused also posted offensive content on the employee’s Facebook wall. We are questioning them further to ascertain more details,” said the station in-charge.

The two accused were the complainant’s seniors and have been working at the company for more than three years, police said. The woman joined almost two years ago and worked in the team of one of the accused.

“Prima facie it appears that the company did not pay heed to her complaints. She had been allegedly dropping complaint letters against the employees in the drop-box provided by the company for such appeals. She appears to have grown tired of the lack of response and approached police. We began our investigation immediately,” the police officer said.

One of the accused works as an engineer, while the other works in the manufacturing division. The company, meanwhile, has denied that the two men have been arrested.

A company spokesperson said, “The matter is already before our internal complaints committee; we are awaiting the committee’s report. The two individuals were called by police authorities to record their statements. We have always cooperated with authorities and will continue to extend our full support in this investigation.”