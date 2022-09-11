Noida: 2 sisters jump from 11th floor of building after fight with relatives, one dies

Two sisters allegedly jumped from the eleventh floor of an under-construction residential building in Noida’s Sector-96 Saturday leading to the death of one of them, said the police.

During the investigation, the police came to know that both the sisters got into a dispute with their family members and left the house Friday night before they jumped off the building. The elder sister, aged around 18, died on the spot while her younger sister, 17, was shifted to a local hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, said the police.

After the girls went missing, the mother and relatives searched for them but could not find them, the police said.

“Their father died some time ago and they lived with their mother. We are checking the CCTV footage from cameras installed around the society. No foul play has been found yet. We are checking if they went alone or with someone,” said an officer.

The mother and other relatives are being questioned and the matter is being investigated, said the police.