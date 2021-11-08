Noida: 2 more lanes of Sector 71 underpass opened

Two more lanes of the Sector 71 underpass were opened by the Noida authority Monday. The authority had earlier given access to two of the six lanes for commuters between Noida and Greater Noida.

“We have opened four lanes of the underpass for the commuters. Some covers have been laid due to painting work and therefore two lanes cannot be used yet. We will open them in two days,” said Mukesh Vaish, project engineer of Noida authority.

The Noida authority six-lane underpass project has been in the pipeline for the past 2.5 years and was built at a cost of Rs 59 crore, officials said. Once all portions of the carriageway are made open for the public, the 780-metre route will provide a much-needed relief to commuters between Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.

According to officials, the particular stretch witnesses more than 1.5 lakh vehicles on a daily basis. The sectors impacted by the newly-constructed route include Sector 50, 51, 60, 61 and the 7x sectors, which have a high density of residential population.