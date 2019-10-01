Noida: 11-year-old among two killed in accident

Two people, including an 11-year-old boy, died after an autorickshaw rammed into a tractor in Ghaziabad’s Loni, said police. The victims, identified as Shiva and Rakesh (40), were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. According to police, four others, including the driver, sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at Shahdara’s GTB Hospital.

“We received information about a major collision between an auto and a tractor near Banthla Chowk in Loni. As per initial investigation, the tractor and the auto were going in the same direction and at some point, the tractor tried to overtake. It appears that both vehicles were speeding,” said an officer at Loni police station.