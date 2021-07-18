Nodia: Curfew norms relaxed, Aqua Line to now operate from 6 am to 10 pm

Noida Metro Rail Corporation Limited recorded its highest ridership since restarting after the lockdown on July 12. (Express Photo/Representational)

As the Uttar Pradesh government relaxed its Covid curfew norms, Noida Metro’s Aqua Line has revised its timings and has increased the frequency of trains.

With cases dipping, the curfew will now be ending at 6 am instead of 7 am, as per state government’s orders. As such, the metro corporation has also increased its operation time.

As per the fresh timings, Aqua Line will now allow be operational from 6 am to 10 pm instead of 7 am to 8 pm. The gap between trains has been also reduced from 15 minutes during peak hours to 10 minutes. During regular hours, a train will roll every 15 minutes instead of the earlier half an hour. The peak hours as per NMRC rules is between 8 am and 11 am and 5 pm and 8 pm.

Since no changes have been made in the weekend curfew timings, Aqua Line will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

NMRC has seen a steady rise in footfall since its operation started after months of lockdown. On June 18, NMRC recorded a footfall of 5,299 passengers, which went up to 8,895 on Friday. The highest ridership of 9,489 passengers was witnessed on July 12, more than a month after metro operations restarted.

As part of the Covid protocol, the trains are sanitized and cleaned at the depot after every trip. Each train is also cleaned intensively at night. Elaborate cleaning measures take place at the common touching areas, including handrails, lift buttons, AFC gates among others, NMRC officials said.