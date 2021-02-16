Nodeep Kaur gets bail in second case

A sessions court in Sonepat Monday granted bail to 24-year-old Nodeep Kaur, a Dalit labour rights activist and member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, in connection with a case registered against her in the district in January. This is the second of three cases in which Kaur has been granted bail in the last five days. However, she continues to remain in prison with bail in a third case, also registered in January, having been denied to her earlier this month.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kaur’s advocate Jatinder Kumar said bail had been granted “subject to furnishing of bail bonds of Rs 50,000”. A sessions court which had granted bail to Kaur in a case registered against her in December had also demanded the same sum last week.

“Bail bonds have not been furnished yet as there is still one FIR whose bail application is pending before the High Court, so even if we furnish the bail bond in this, she cannot be released until bail is granted in the remaining case as well. That is why we have kept the bail pending and as soon as we get orders from the High Court in that case, we will furnish the bail bonds together,” said Kumar.

Kaur’s sister Rajveer confirmed that they are approaching the High Court regarding the FIR in which bail had been denied, saying, “We have already initiated an application regarding the matter in the High Court. We will not rest until Nodeep is released; she is innocent.”

Kaur was arrested on January 12 for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Sonepat, as per Haryana Police.