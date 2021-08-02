Nod for two parking projects at GK II and Punjabi Bagh, third in pipeline

The third parking space in the pipeline is at Lajpat Nagar’s Amar Colony

Two automatic puzzle parking lots at Punjabi Bagh and Greater Kailash II M block market, with a capacity to accommodate over 450 cars, have been approved by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation while another at Lajpat Nagar’s Amar Colony is in the pipeline.

Puzzle parking is a fully-automated system featuring a combination of pallets that enable horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots just like a puzzle to park and retrieve cars. The capital’s first automated tower car parking near Green Park Metro station works on this mechanism.

The first parking project will come up at the Punjabi Bagh crematorium, with space for 225 cars. “Throughout the day, many people come to the Punjabi Bagh cremation ground to perform last rites. The present surface parking can accommodate 80-90 cars. Due to lesser parking inside, there is a long queue of vehicles outside leading to a traffic jam on the Ring Road,” reads the project proposal.

The puzzle parking will have different entries and exits, said a senior official. The estimated cost is Rs 33 crore.

For the second project, the SDMC standing committee said after detailed deliberations in various meetings, the competent authority has accorded in principle approval for the proposed option of a tower-type parking system with space for 204-238 cars, without cutting any trees, at M block market in GK II.

The project will have space for 238 cars across 7 towers, with 34 cars in one tower. The total estimated cost is Rs 52 crore.

Standing committee head of the South MCD, B K Oberoi, said now that these proposals have been passed, it will take another 15 days to be cleared by the House.

“Tendering would be done and designs finalised in two months. We are hopeful to get the projects completed before the civic body polls even as finances remain an issue,” he said.

Another project that’s in the pipeline is a puzzle parking, with space for 81 cars, at the community centre in Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar 4.

Amar Colony is prone to traffic congestion as the area is a mix of residential as well as market spaces. The area is regularly visited by a large number of shoppers, resulting in traffic snarls, said a senior official of the South MCD. The standing committee has estimated that the project will cost Rs 14 crore.

Oberoi said this project is on hold as discussions are needed on requirement of more land, but it would be executed soon.