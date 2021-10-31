Nod for development works worth Rs 56 crore in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida authority has approved development plans worth Rs 56 crore in different sectors and villages. According to officials, the major schemes will target development of the 6 per cent plots in Greater Noida that have been allotted to farmers after their land was acquired by the authority.

Tenders will be released for 31 developmental activities across Greater Noida, officials said. A wrestling court will come up in Sector-37 where professionals can practise for major sporting events. Development works worth Rs 8 crore will be carried out at the 130-metre road between Roja village and Tialapata, officials said.

Another Rs 2.59 crore will be spent on maintenance and repair works at Surajpur-Kasna Road. Besides these, patch repair work in Bilaspur-Dankaur and inspection of builders’ area on completion of three years will also be done in the coming days.

The authority had earlier identified 400 registered vendors for whom tenders worth Rs 1.6 crore have been floated to set up vending zones and prevent encroachment. A final list of vendors will be released by the authority after the validity of each licence is examined.