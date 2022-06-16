Nobody wants to admit the underprivileged: HC on EWS admissions

Observing that nobody wants to admit underprivileged children, a vacation bench of the Delhi High Court Wednesday declined to grant any relief to a private school whose request for exemption from admitting 25% of students in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) admissions was declined by Directorate of Education (DoE) last month

“The difficulty is that nobody wants to admit the underprivileged. Are you trying to tell the court that you don’t have underprivileged children in the city,” observed the division bench of Justice Jyoti Singh and Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta during the hearing of an appeal filed by PP International School, a private school located in Pitampura.

A single bench on May 27 refused to stay the DoE order, and said irreparable loss would be caused to EWS category students if the order is stayed.

The division bench Wednesday said it doesn’t find anything wrong with the decision as it is in line with statute.

However, the court issued a notice on the appeal to the Delhi government, and asked it to respond within four weeks. The appeal was listed for the next hearing on July 27. The matter is listed before the single bench on July 22.

PP International, in its case before the court, has said it was able to admit only 17 students in general category, and it was correct to admit only five students in the EWS category for academic year 2021-22. The school cannot be compelled to admit students beyond 25% of class strength on assumption that it deliberately did not fill up seats in general category, its counsel have argued.

However, the Delhi government has argued that the school is required to fill 25% EWS seats based on number of seats advertised, irrespective of whether the school has not been able to fill up the general category seats. The school had received 761 applications but granted admission to only 17 candidates of the general category, as per the DoE.