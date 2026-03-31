‘Nobody came to help’: Out to watch daughter’s play, woman fights off chain snatchers in Delhi CR Park

A walk to a community centre near her home in South Delhi’s CR Park on Monday evening for a 40-year-old woman to see her daughter perform in a play ended up in a tussle with two alleged chain snatchers, said police, adding that she was able to save her gold chain even as she was attacked with a knife on her right arm. After the incident, the woman reached the hospital, got first-aid, and then filed a police complaint.

The woman is employed as a consultant with a private firm, which works on projects with the Central and state governments.

It was around 4 pm. A CCTV clip of the incident near Bangiya Samaj under the jurisdiction of the CR Park police station, officers said, shows the two suspects — both in white t-shirts — arriving near Market Number 1 of CR Park. One of them could be seen on a bike, and the other on foot. Both were wearing black helmets, and were trailing the woman.

The man, who was walking beside the woman, stopped her. He then attempted to snatch her chain. The woman raised an alarm while trying to hold on to her chain. Some people gathered around even as nobody intervened. The scuffle between the man and the woman continued. Seeing the crowd, this suspect sat pillion on the bike and they both fled, said officers.

The husband of the woman told The Indian Express that she was going to watch their daughter perform in a play to the World Theatre Day at Bangla Samaj. “The scuffle between her andmark the snatcher lasted for over a minute. She screamed immediately, but everyone stood there watching. Even after I rushed down from the building after hearing her voice, and the snatchers fled, no one came to help us. She was lying there bleeding. It was very surprising,” said her husband. The family has been living in CR Park for nearly a decade.

DCP (South) Anant Mittal said, “The woman immediately went to a nearby hospital on her own, where she received treatment and was discharged shortly after. She later approached the police and lodged a complaint.”

The woman, her husband said, has got four stitches in her right arm, and is still traumatised. “It hits hours later the incident has happened. She is still in shock. We heard about snatching incidents rarely in this area, but a knife? I don’t remember anything like this happening,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Based on her statement, a case under sections 309(6)(aggravated robbery) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at CR Park police station.

The motorcycle used in the commission of the offence has been recovered.

“We have managed to zero in on the identity of one of the accused,” an officer said, adding that the CCTV footage is being further analysed.

Multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused at the earliest, police said. Further investigation is in progress.