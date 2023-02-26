Nobel winner Annie Ernaux is star of Delhi World Book Fair

French author and winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, Annie Ernaux, said India has radically transformed since independence and preserved a fascinating artistic richness, at the inauguration of the New Delhi World Book Fair 2023 in Pragati Maidan Saturday.

“Coming to India for the first time is a childhood dream come true, one instilled in me by a forgotten author, Francis de Croisset, and his 1930 book, Nous Avons Fait Un Beau Voyage (trans: We Had a Good Travel), about his stay in India,” said Ernaux at the inauguration of the fair’s 50th edition, themed Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, also attended by Director of National Book Trust Yuvraj Malik, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, and French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain.

She added, “India has preserved an artistic richness that has fascinated French authors since the 18th century – as French author Lamartine said, ‘The key to everything is in India’.”

“India is a great and modern country that has radically transformed since independence, and is of real interest to me. I wish to see this India, present in the novels of Arundhati Roy, allowing us to see the forms that can take the issues linked to justice, equality and global male hegemony that take place in Indian society… The literature celebrated here continues to enlighten and change our life,” she said.

Later, in conversation with literary critic Nilanjana Roy, Ernaux, who’s one of only 17 women to win the Nobel Prize, spoke of her books that are rooted in the struggles of the working class and the importance of women’s freedom of speech, as well as political and social histories of nations.

“Seventeen is a small number when it comes to the Nobel Prize, and I’m the first French woman to receive it,” she said. “That reflects the male hegemony that has been not only in literature but in many discourses worldwide. Men have dominated literary studies. Women’s names were erased, and there were only a few who could resist that erasure… but things are changing now.”

She talked about her childhood as an aspiring writer and the desire to express human truths through writing: “I didn’t have to fight to become a writer. My mother was a committed feminist before the word existed and encouraged me to read and discouraged things like sewing and weaving.”

With her autobiographical oeuvre spanning family portraits to the bodily rights of women, she also said that writers should strive “not to write well, but to write honestly”.

“Writing is to me a way to bring out what’s hidden and show the truth, through my own experiences. That’s more important than purification or beautification of the text. My writing came from my situation, which was that of a girl born in a working-class family, and got culture and education as tools, and access to another social class. I was also a woman. You’ll see these factors in my writing,” she said.

“I don’t consider literature to be something intended for entertainment, neither do I judge literature whose first objective is to amuse or entertain.” she said.

She ended her talk with some advice to young writers: “Don’t be afraid of writing what you feel and what’s being felt about injustice and suffering. Writing should be a kind of transgression. You should have a critical mindset to yourself and society.”

Ernaux, part of a delegation of 16 authors from France, will attend a film screening at 6.30 pm Sunday at Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts.

The book fair has pavilions on children’s writing, self-publishing, new titles and regional languages. Tickets are available online and at 20 metro stations, priced at Rs 10 for children, Rs 20 for adults and are free for school children, the differently abled and senior citizens.