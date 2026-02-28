Office of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi burgled in Delhi

The office of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi in Southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji was burgled shortly after midnight on Saturday with unidentified persons breaking the lock and entering the premises, police said.

Police who arrived at the office on Saturday morning found rooms ransacked, cupboards open and papers strewn across tables and floors, officers said.

Officers also noticed signs of possible tampering with confidential documents, though it was not immediately clear what items, if any, had been stolen, police said.

Local police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and began an investigation. An inventory of files and equipment is being prepared, officers said.