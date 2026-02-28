Office of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi burgled in Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The office of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi in Southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji was burgled shortly after midnight on Saturday with unidentified persons breaking the lock and entering the premises, police said.
Police who arrived at the office on Saturday morning found rooms ransacked, cupboards open and papers strewn across tables and floors, officers said.
Officers also noticed signs of possible tampering with confidential documents, though it was not immediately clear what items, if any, had been stolen, police said.
Local police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and began an investigation. An inventory of files and equipment is being prepared, officers said.
According to the police, CCTV footage from cameras in and around the building is being scanned, and a forensic team has collected samples from the scene.
“We are examining whether the motive was simple theft or something more specific. All angles are being looked into,” a senior officer said, adding that statements of staff and security personnel were being recorded. Satyarthi was not present at the office when the incident took place, officers said. Police said further details would emerge once the audit of missing items and examination of footage are completed.
However, this isn’t the first time thefts have been reported in properties linked to Satyarthi. In February 2017, burglars broke into his Kalkaji residence and stole several items, including a replica of the Nobel Peace Prize and other international honours. Police had clarified at the time that the original Nobel medal was safe and kept at the President’s Estate museum. The police later said they had solved that case, recovering the items and arresting three people from a nearby jhuggi area.
Satyarthi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for his work against child labour and trafficking.
