No Zomato, Swiggy for defaulters: Gurgaon society puts up board naming residents who haven’t paid dues

At the township’s main gate, however, security guards suggest the restrictions may not be strictly enforced.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
3 min readGurgaonUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 04:41 PM IST
gurgaon-societyThe society, Uppal Southend, publicly named residents with pending maintenance payments, some since 2009. (Source: Express Photo)
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Residents who have not paid their maintenance dues in a premium township in Gurgaon may soon find everyday conveniences cut off. Food deliveries from apps like Zomato and Swiggy, car washing, and even maid services could be suspended until payments are cleared.

The warning is part of an unusually public crackdown at Uppal Southend, where a large yellow board with bold black lettering has been placed outside the main gate listing residents who have defaulted on maintenance payments. The township, where flats and builder floors cost at least Rs 2 crore, lies barely ten kilometres from the ultra-luxury enclave of DLF Camellias.

The board does more than just name the defaulters – it spells out the consequences.

“Please note that effective today, all non-essential services-including maid services, car washing, and delivery services such as Zomato and Swiggy-will be suspended until the dues are fully cleared,” the notice reads. “All residents whose payments are due and whose names are displayed on the notice board are requested to clear their outstanding dues at the earliest”.

Another line at the bottom adds:

“RWA social events are not open to defaulters and PG occupants.”

For some residents, the unpaid dues stretch back years. In a few cases, payments have been pending since 2012 – and even 2009 – with outstanding amounts crossing Rs 1 lakh.

The move has quickly become a talking point within the township. Some residents stop at the gate to read the list of names, while others simply glance at the board while driving past.

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“So many people have not given,” one resident said while looking at the board. “It’s good. Maybe now they will start.”

According to the Residents’ Welfare Association, the tactic has worked before.

“We had put up a similar board in 2023 as well, and managed to collect lakhs in dues,” said RWA president Col Surender Kumar Yadav. “This time too the dues piled up. No one is opposing. We are explaining to residents to pay up. We have kept the services – delivery and maids – going since some workers tend to multiple residents.”

Long-time resident Anil Rastogi said the dues are necessary for the township’s functioning.

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“Ours is a township dependent on civic bodies for many amenities, hence the dues are needed,” he said. “Some people had not paid for a long time. It was causing difficulty, but now they will slowly begin to understand.”

However, a former member of the RWA believes the current approach is too harsh.

“During our time, we would send weekly reminders of pending invoices, hold monthly meetings over the dues, and grievance redressal sessions too,” said former RWA president Advocate Rajesh Khatana. “Now without properly reminding and intimating residents, they are being named publicly.”

At the township’s main gate, however, security guards suggest the restrictions may not be strictly enforced.

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“Board can say anything,” one guard said. “But we cannot keep people hungry, right?”

Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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