No X-Ray, doctor’s statement: Why Afghan national who ‘swallowed 918 grams of heroin’ was acquitted

Special NDPS judge highlighted inconsistencies in the doctor’s testimony, lack of medical evidence among other inconsistencies.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
4 min readMay 5, 2026 02:06 PM IST
Five main points were raised by NDPS Special Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh of Patiala House Court, in an order dated April 17, which was recently made public.Five main points were raised by NDPS Special Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh of Patiala House Court, in an order dated April 17, which was recently made public. (File photo/Canva)
Make us preferred source on Google

In November 2020, Afghan national Ahmad Jan Sediqui was intercepted by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on his arrival from Kabul.

His crime? He was allegedly illegally trafficking commercial quantities of heroin — by swallowing capsules containing 918 grams of the drug.

Over five years later, on April 17, Sediqui was acquitted by a Special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Court in Delhi after the judge pointed out various procedural and evidentiary failures by the prosecution.

Five main points were raised by NDPS Special Judge Jitendra Pratap Singh of Patiala House Court, in an order dated April 17, which was recently made public.

-The prosecution has not satisfactorily proved strict and meaningful compliance with Section 50 NDPS Act at the stage when suspicion of internal concealment was acted upon.

-The prosecution has not produced the best medical evidence, namely the X-ray material and the complete hospital record, to prove ingestion.

-Thirdly, the doctor’s cross-examination weakens the continuity between expulsion and locker preservation.

-Fourthly, the translator’s evidence is inconsistent.

Story continues below this ad

-Fifthly, the seizure chain lacks independent corroboration such as photographs, videography, CCTV or properly proved hospital inventory.

How the case broke down

No reports

As per the NCB, Sediqui had been taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical management and he allegedly expelled 87 capsules from his body between November 6 and November 10, 2020. It claimed the contraband was intended for co-accused Suliaman Agha Saihoon, who jumped bail and was declared a proclaimed offender on February 11, 2026.

While the entire case rested on the internal concealment of drugs, the prosecution had failed to place X-ray reports, radiological films, or complete hospital records on judicial record. The judge noted that without these objective documents, the allegation of ingestion remained uncorroborated.

Doctor’s statement

Among the biggest lapses pointed out by the judge rested on a doctor’s statement pertaining to the chain of custody between alleged expulsion and seizure of the drugs.

Story continues below this ad

As per the NCB, the accused had expelled the capsules during his hospitalisation. These were washed and kept in a polythene packet in a sealed locker beside his bed.

During his examination in chief, Dr Bhoor Singh, the primary medical witness in the case, supported the prosecution’s case — that Sediqui expelled capsules during hospitalisation and that the NCB team came and took the capsules from the locker on November 10, 2020.

But during his cross-examination, the doctor said Sediqui had not passed any stool in his presence, that the capsules were not washed and kept in polythene in his presence, or kept in the locker.

“These statements are of considerable consequence. Once the doctor’s presence is absent at the stages of stool passage, washing, polythene placement and locker placement, the prosecution is left without a reliable link connecting the expelled capsules to the capsules later seized from the locker. In a body-concealment case, the first link is everything,” the court said.

Story continues below this ad

“If the prosecution cannot show with satisfactory assurance that the items placed in the locker were the very items expelled from the accused, then the later seizure, however formally conducted, remains exposed to doubt. This further becomes relevant in the absence of any X-ray film showing the presence of the contraband inside the body of the accused,” it added.

Question over translation

The court also said the NCB did not strictly follow the mandatory safeguard of informing the suspect of his right to be searched before a Magistrate or Gazetted Officer. Since Sediqui is a foreign national, the judge highlighted that the prosecution failed to prove he was informed of these rights in a language he understood.

“… there is uncertainty as to who translated at the airport, whether PW10 (translator) was present there at the relevant stage, whether any notice was served in his presence, and whether he actually signed the panchnama. The contradiction is not peripheral. It goes to the very question of whether the accused was legally and effectively apprised of his rights,” the judge said.

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments