‘No water at home is not a thought one wants to wake up to every morning’

Around 4 pm every day, 50-year-old Neelam steps out of her one-room home in West Delhi’s Faridpuri carrying three buckets and a stack of steel containers.

She places them in a queue and sits under the harsh summer sun, waiting. One by one, her friends and neighbours also join her with their containers. Sitting on their upturned buckets and drums, they talk about what they watched last night on television and what they plan to cook in the night.

Around half-an-hour later, a blue-coloured water tanker appears at the end of the street.

All conversations stop. Faces tighten and the women stand up. As soon as the tanker reaches their spot, there is a scramble – everyone tries to tie their pipes to the water outlet and fill their containers before the supply runs out.