Delhi: No visitors allowed for Durga Puja celebrations at CR Park

S Sen, treasurer of the Alaknanda Puja Samiti, said, “We had in any case decided to have a small puja in our community hall. Only a few committee members will be present inside to assist the priest as the puja takes place."

For the first time in years, Durga Puja will be devoid of major festivities as officials appeal to people to go pandal hopping online.

In a meeting held at CR Park Kali Mandir Monday, convened by Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, 12 Durga Puja committees, including those in Greater Kailash, Alaknanda and Kalkaji, unanimously decided to have small kalash pujas attended by only a few committee members and requested police to set up barricades to keep visitors at bay. The events will be streamed online.

“Most of the population of CR Park and members of Puja Committees are senior citizens and it is important that they remain indoors and avoid contact with unknown people in pandals,” said Bhardwaj.

CR Park, which is home to nine Puja pandals every year, has only one small pandal inside the Kali Mandir this time around.

Sreebash Bhatacharjee, secretary of the CR Park Kali Mandir Society, said, “We do not want to open it to visitors because once we do, it might become difficult to contain it… People can stream the pujas online.”

