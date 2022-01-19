No vaccine, no entry: Push to get staffers and shopkeepers vaccinated at markets

District authorities have advised all traders, market associations, shopkeepers, hawkers, vendors and workers to mandatorily get vaccinated, saying those who are unvaccinated will not be allowed in markets.

The sub-district magistrates (SDM) of all 11 revenue districts have asked markets to submit a list of vaccinated staff, and those who are yet to receive the first dose will have to get immunised. After all traders, workers and shopkeepers are vaccinated, the district magistrate will give the market a certificate saying “all eligible staff of this market are vaccinated”, and a display board will also be installed at the entrance and exit saying “fully vaccinated market”.

Currently, some markets and malls such as Sarojini Nagar, Select City Walk, and DLF Mall at Saket have received the certificate.

“It is an exercise to ensure the safety of customers and vendors. Market associations have also been directed that any new staff member joining would have to be fully vaccinated,” said an official.

Special enforcement teams and mobile teams deployed to implement the guidelines of the Delhi District Management Authority (DDMA) are also spreading awareness about this. They are checking with people if they are vaccinated, and in case they aren’t, they are being advised to go to a nearby vaccination centre or get vaccinated by the mobile team.

Currently, there are 466 enforcement teams authorised to issue challans over Covid violations, and about 1,300 civil defence volunteers have been deployed across the city.

“The teams are conducting enforcement drives at markets, malls, ISBTs, railway stations and implementing Covid-appropriate behaviour. Earlier, the teams were asking people to show vaccination certificates on phones but now we are making announcements to encourage vaccination and inform the public about nearby centres,” said a senior district official. He added, “Vaccination has been made mandatory for staff of all markets.” During one such drive, 288 market staffers at Lajpat Nagar were motivated to get vaccinated by the mobile team.

“A strict vigil is underway at markets. All staff are directed mandatorily to get vaccinated, otherwise they are not allowed to open shops or go inside markets. There are about 700 shops at Sarojini Nagar market and all the staff are fully vaccinated. It is a good initiative for safety of people,” said Ashok Randhawa, Mini Market Association, Sarojini Nagar market.

Paramjeet Singh Pamma, vice-chairman of Federation of Sadar Bazaar, said, “A camp was organised and many staffers and vendors were administered vaccines by the mobile team and at camps. But we request the government to… remove the odd-even restrictions. It is hitting our business and many employees have lost earnings.”

Manish, a hawker, at Sarojini Nagar said, “I got my first shot after they counselled me and told me about the importance of vaccination, especially since I interact with thousands of people.”