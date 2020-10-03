No UPSC candidate be stopped from reaching exam centre: Delhi HC

Outside the Delhi High Court. (File photo)

The Delhi High Court has directed the Union Public Service Commission to request the Delhi government and police to ensure that no candidate appearing in the civil services (preliminary) examination Sunday is stopped from reaching the centres, even if they are located in a containment zone. On centres located in containment zones, the court said the UPSC will issue a communication to Delhi’s Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Police about the exams to be held on October 4.

“The communication shall also request that proper directions are issued to authorities concerned, including police officials, to ensure candidates with admit cards for appearing in the exams are not stopped or obstructed in any manner from reaching their centres, even if the same are located in containment zones,” the order reads. There are 150 sub centres in Delhi for 71,378 candidates. The issue regarding the location of centres in containment zones was raised in a plea alleging that social distancing norms would be violated if more than 100 candidates would be allowed to take the exams in each centre and it would be difficult for aspirants to reach centres in containment zones. The UPSC told the court the Supreme Court has already dealt with the issue, asking to ensure social distancing is maintained, masks are worn and provision of sanitisers made.

The exams have been permitted to be held as long as precautions are taken and the SOP is followed, noted the court in its order.

