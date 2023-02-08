scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
No traffic disruption on National Highway 48 during President’s visit: Gurgaon police chief

The now withdrawn traffic advisory issued Tuesday stated that “alternative routes have been arranged by the police for the smooth running of the traffic”.

The Gurgaon police chief clarified that the advisory had been issued “without authorisation from senior officers”. (Representational image)
A day after a traffic advisory by the Gurgaon Police stated that traffic on National Highway 48 would be disrupted during the President’s visit to the area on February 9, the police chief clarified that the advisory had been issued “without authorisation from senior officers”.

On Wednesday, however, the commissioner told the media: “There will be no traffic disruption on NH-48 tomorrow. During the VIP visit, traffic will not be disrupted at all except for the usual 4-5 mins stoppage at intersections during the passage of the carcade. It has come to my notice that some advisory was issued without authorisation from senior officers. It is once again clarified that traffic will not be disrupted tomorrow.”

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 19:49 IST
