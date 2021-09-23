No survivor certificate needed for Covid relief

People who have lost their spouse to Covid need not submit a surviving member certificate when they apply for compensation under the Delhi government’s scheme to support families of those who lost members during the pandemic.

If the applicant who is seeking compensation is the spouse of the person who died, the document will not be needed for application. It will, however, be required in other cases, for example in case children of the deceased are the applicants.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot with officials of the department on Wednesday.

“It has been decided that under the ‘’Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Parivar Arthik Sahayata Yojna;, there will no longer be a need for obtaining a surviving member certificate in cases where one of the spouses is alive,” a revenue department statement said.

If the deceased was a single parent, surviving children are entitled to the ex gratia equally distributed among them, but for that, the name of the applicant should be reflected in the certificate.

If the deceased was an unmarried or a minor child, the father or the mother would get relief subject to their name appearing in the certificate, the statement said.