No Supreme Court relief for Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia in defamation case by Assam CM

The Supreme Court Monday refused to quash the defamation proceedings initiated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over comments at a press conference.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka said he will have to suffer the consequences if he reduces public discourse to such a level and that he should have apologised instead.

“If you reduce public debate to this level, you should face the consequences. You should unconditionally apologise for your conduct. You have said ‘Assam ke BJP CM ke bhrastachar ka ye hai kacha chittha’. I don’t have to explain to you what this means. Your Hindi is as good as mine,” Justice Kaul told Senior Advocate A M Singhvi who appeared for Sisodia.

Sisodia had at the press conference levelled corruption charges against Sarma accusing him of giving government contract for purchasing PPE kits during the first wave of Covid to his wife’s company. Sarma was the health minister at the time.

On Monday, Singhvi told the bench that Sisodia had not made any false statement.

“The petitioner did not make any false statement. I said you have given a contract. It is a fact… I have nowhere said that you received the money. He has nowhere said that she has received money,” he submitted.

The bench however declined to entertain the plea following which Singhvi withdrew it.