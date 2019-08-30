No special educators, 151 Delhi private schools get notice

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) Thursday pulled up 151 private schools in the city for not engaging special educators, and have warned them of disaffiliation if the positions are not filled within six weeks.

“It has been learnt by the commission that your school does not have a Special Educator engaged in your work related to inclusive and meaningful education for Children With Special Needs,” reads the showcause notice issued to the schools.

The showcause notice directs the schools to clarify whether they have a special educator engaged within 15 days of the issuance of the notice, and if not, appoint one within six weeks.

The principal of a prominent South Delhi school, which received the notice, said:“We have five special educators and two counsellors… I don’t know how they released these notices…”