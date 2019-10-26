No space for infighting in party, says new Delhi Congress chief

With three months left for Assembly polls in the capital, newly elected Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Subash Chopra believes there is no space for infighting in the party. With him taking over the post, he claimed “groupism in the party” has been put to an end.

“There is no internal fighting now. I don’t belong to any particular group and every group belongs to Subash Chopra. They might have a difference of opinion among themselves, but I am not part of any infighting. This is the biggest advantage for the party,” he told The Indian Express.

A three-time MLA from Kalkaji, Chopra was announced as the DPCC chief by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Wednesday. First elected to the Delhi Assembly in 1998, he has held the Delhi Congress chief’s position in the past (1998 to 2003) and served as speaker from June-December 2003.

At a press conference earlier this month, Congress leaders Mangat Ram Singhal, Kiran Walia, Ramakant Goswami and Jitender Singh Kochar demanded AICC Delhi in-charge P C Chacko’s removal. They had accused him of “leaking” a personal letter written by Sandeep Dikshit, son of late former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, and demanded that Congress president Sonia Gandhi form a committee to probe the matter. The party’s disciplinary action committee has issued showcause notices to the leaders for issuing a public statement.

Referring to this, Chopra said: “That was wrong. An internal party matter should be discussed on the party platform… The party takes all this very seriously.”

On the Centre regularising 1,728 unauthorised colonies, Chopra and campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad said both Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal were indulging in “shadow-boxing in the name of regularisation…, and throwing dust into the eyes of hardworking people of Purvanchal and others living in these colonies”.

“The Congress government not only regularised hundreds of unauthorised colonies during its 15-year rule, but also began the process of constructing in-situ flats for those living in JJ clusters in Kalkaji,” said Chopra.