No similarities in our name and AAP’s, says Aapki Apni Party in Delhi HC

Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) Friday told the Delhi High Court that they are not using the poll symbol with battery torch and rays of light, which AAP claims resembles its broom symbol, on hoardings or advertisements. The party also opposed a plea — seeking cancellation of its registration — by the Aam Aadmi Party, which alleged that voters will get confused since the abbreviation of both parties is the same.

Advertising

The party’s president, who was present in person before a court of Justice Yogesh Khanna, submitted that “the names of ‘Aam Aadmi Party and ‘Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)’ have no phonetic or other similarities, so there is no possibility of confusion between the two names in the mind of any person”.

Read | Peculiar obstacle in AAP’s poll campaign: Aapki Apni Party

The AAP had in August last year moved HC for directions to the poll panel to de-register Aapki Apni Party. Now, the latter has filed an affidavit saying that AAP’s petition is “liable to be dismissed” as a “political party gets registration with their name and not by the acronym and abbreviation name”.

In their affidavit filed through advocates Sunil K Kalra and Mahipal Singh, Aapki Apni Party said: “If such writ petitions are entertained, the entire political system will collapse. Several political parties are registered with the Election Commission having similar acronym and abbreviations, such as more than 25 political parties having similar acronym as BJP, 6 as AAP, etc.”

The poll panel has already informed the court that they register political parties by their full names and not by abbreviations, so that there is no confusion.

Senior counsel Arun Kathpalia and advocate R Arunadhri Iyer, appearing for AAP, had sought directions that Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) be restrained from using the battery torch symbol, which has rays of light emerging from top.

Advertising

Following this, the court on February 14 restrained them from using the symbol in its publicity material till further orders.