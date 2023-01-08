No sign of leopard yet at Greater Noida society, residents hold protest

As the search for a possible leopard in Greater Noida West’s Ajnara Le Garden Society entered its fifth day, the feline has proved elusive. It was first sighted on December 27, though a search at the time did not yield anything. After a second sighting on Tuesday, with a video surfacing that appeared to show a leopard-like animal in the under-construction portions of the society, forest department personnel from Gautam Buddh Nagar and the neighbouring districts have been trying to find it.

The forest department has so far resorted to a variety of means to find if the leopard is lurking in the society. A number of thermal cameras have been deployed to detect the animal. Trap cages with goats as bait were also deployed, while stray dogs have been removed from the society as they were getting trapped in the cages, interfering with the search. A hydraulic crane was also requisitioned from the fire department to search the upper floors of buildings under construction.

DFO PK Srivastava said, “As per protocol, we will wait and watch for two more days. Then we will carry out an intensive search and clear the area. So far, there has been no detection of the leopard on the cameras or during the search.”

He added, “A leopard was previously caught four years ago… their habitat used to be along the banks of the Hindon and the Yamuna.”

Meanwhile, residents of the society say they have faced considerable stress and fear over the past several days since doorstep deliveries have no longer been possible and they are reluctant to step outside their houses to shop for essentials. Frustrated residents also protested outside the gates of the society on Saturday, upset at the possible end of the search without a leopard caught, while the DFO assured them that cameras and cage traps would remain along with a team.

According to Professor Sumit Dookia at GGSIP University, “There has been an increase in the past four-five years of leopard sightings in the urban areas in the NCR. There are leopard populations in the Asola Bhatti reserve, and there have also been multiple sightings in the Meerut area. One thing that can draw them into urban areas is stray dogs as a food source. They can adapt very well to the presence of nearby dense human settlements, particularly at night – there is also a leopard population within Sanjay Gandhi park in Mumbai. However, the animal should not feel that it is cornered.”

Previously, a leopard sighting in the upscale DLF Phase 5 area of Gurgaon had caused considerable tension. Leopards in Gurgaon have also been injured or killed after being struck by vehicles while crossing roads.