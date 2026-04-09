‘No room for delay’: Delhi CM reviews monsoon preparedness, sets June 30 as desilting deadline

The CM also directed all departments to complete the desilting work by June 30. (Image: @CMODelhi/X)

Only a well-synchronised effort would help Delhi manage waterlogging and prevent flooding during the monsoon, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday as she chaired a high-level review meeting on the monsoon action plan.

The CM also directed all departments to complete the desilting work by June 30. “There is no room for delay…the departments should also ensure that the removed silt is transported to designated sites,” she was quoted as saying in a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Saying that she would conduct field visits with senior officials to assess the on-ground situation, Gupta stressed that lack of coordination among departments has often worsened the situation, with agencies passing the buck. “This cannot continue,” she said, warning that any complaints of negligence or blame-shifting would invite strict action.