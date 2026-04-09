‘No room for delay’: Delhi CM reviews monsoon preparedness, sets June 30 as desilting deadline

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Only a well-synchronised effort would help Delhi manage waterlogging and prevent flooding during the monsoon, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday as she chaired a high-level review meeting on the monsoon action plan.
The CM also directed all departments to complete the desilting work by June 30. “There is no room for delay…the departments should also ensure that the removed silt is transported to designated sites,” she was quoted as saying in a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
Saying that she would conduct field visits with senior officials to assess the on-ground situation, Gupta stressed that lack of coordination among departments has often worsened the situation, with agencies passing the buck. “This cannot continue,” she said, warning that any complaints of negligence or blame-shifting would invite strict action.
At the meeting attended by Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, along with senior officials from the PWD, MCD, DMRC, NDMC, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board, the CM also underlined the need to move towards systems that minimise dependence on pumps for water removal.
During the review, the departments presented their action plans, detailing ongoing and proposed work related to desilting, drain construction, repairs and cleaning.
Highlighting that Minto Road as a positive example, the CM asked all departments to implement the same model at other hotspots. The area did not witness waterlogging last monsoon despite a long history of flooding, she said, crediting continuous monitoring and timely intervention for the improvement, adding that sustained efforts by officials helped remove a long-standing blot.
She also flagged the recurring issue of garbage clogging drain inlets in markets, streets and residential areas, which often leads to water accumulation at intersections and key stretches.
Gupta directed officials to procure modern machinery wherever required to deal with waterlogging more efficiently. The MCD and NDMC shared details of equipment already in use, and the Chief Minister urged other departments to follow suit.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram