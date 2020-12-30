Delhi: ‘No respite from cold wave till New Year,’ IMD says

The cold wave is expected to continue until January 1, as per an IMD forecast.

A cold wave on Tuesday brought minimum temperature down to 2.6 degrees Celsius at South Delhi’s Ayanagar, as per the IMD. At Lodhi Road, minimum or night-time temperature fell to 2.7 degrees Celsius, while the Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of Delhi, recorded 3.6 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The cold wave is expected to continue until January 1, as per an IMD forecast. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional meteorological centre, said, “We have cold winds blowing from the Western Himalayan region towards the plains of Northwest India, where many places have recorded a cold wave and also severe cold wave in some pockets.”

Maximum or day-time temperature also dipped on Tuesday to 16.1 degrees Celsius at Southwest Delhi’s Jaffarpur, 16.2 degrees at Palam and 17.7 degrees at Ayanagar. At Safdarjung, the maximum temperature was 18.1 degrees Celsius, lower than 20.9 degrees recorded on Monday.

Delhi has recorded six cold wave days so far this month and more are expected over the next two days. A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature falls below 4 degrees Celsius, Srivastava said.