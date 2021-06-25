No report on Delhi oxygen crisis exists, ploy by BJP to defame AAP govt: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said no report has been authorized or signed by the oxygen audit committee stating that the national capital requisitioned four times the oxygen it required during the second wave.

“One purported report is being quoted as having said that Delhi’s oxygen demand was inflated. There is no such report. The report being shared by the BJP does not exist at all. They are lying. The SC had formed a panel on O2 and we have spoken to its members. They have said that they have not signed or approved any such report,” he added.

Calling it a ploy by the BJP, Sisodia said, “The saffron party has drafted a document at their party headquarters and is trying to pass it off as a report by the Supreme Court panel. We have spoken to members of the panel and they have said that they haven’t signed or authorized any such report.” He added, “The matter is sub-judice and one should not play politics over issues that are before the Supreme Court.”

Countering the claims made in the report, the deputy CM asked, “Were the hospitals and kin of patients who moved the top court lying?”