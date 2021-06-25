Report claiming Delhi inflated oxygen requirement not approved by SC panel, BJP lying: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi government on Friday said that the members of the Supreme Court’s oxygen audit committee have “not signed or approved” the interim report that has found that the national capital “inflated” its medical oxygen needs during the peak of the second wave.

Addressing a webcast, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the report “being shared by the BJP was drafted at its party headquarters”. The interim report prepared by the SC panel has already been submitted to the apex court.

“One purported report is being quoted as having said that Delhi’s oxygen demand was inflated. There is no such report. The report being shared by the BJP does not exist at all. They are lying. The members of the panel we spoke to are saying that they have not signed or approved any report. The matter is sub-judice and one should not play politics over issues that are in court,” Sisodia said.

He added, “Delhi faced a severe shortage of oxygen during the peak of the second wave in April. Oxygen management was the Centre’s responsibility. They are not actually abusing Kejriwal. Through their claims, they are targeting those who lost their loved ones due to lack of medical oxygen.

The deputy CM further asked, “Were the patients, their kin and doctors lying? What about those who have moved the court over such deaths?”